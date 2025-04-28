news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 28, 2025



Quoting: NetBSD - fast, secure and highly portable Unix-like operating system - LinuxLinks —

NetBSD is a free, fast, secure, and highly portable Unix-like Open Source operating system. NetBSD was originally released in 1993. It continues to be actively developed.

It is available for a wide range of platforms, from large-scale servers and powerful desktop systems to handheld and embedded devices.

The NetBSD project concentrates on code clarity, careful design, and portability across many computer architectures. Its source code is publicly available and permissively licensed.