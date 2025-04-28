news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 28, 2025



Quoting: Forget WinRAR: These Are the Best Native Archive Managers for Linux —

On Linux, you can run WinRAR through Wine, but setting it up is challenging—especially for those switching from Windows who aren't used to the command-line interface. The good news? Linux has plenty of native archive managers that are free, reliable, and surprisingly easy to use.

Unlike Windows, where WinRAR and 7-Zip dominate, Linux offers a variety of built-in compression tools. These programs are designed specifically for the Linux environment, meaning they integrate seamlessly with your system. No weird crashes, no compatibility issues, and no need to install Wine just to run Windows software.

So, if you're ready to ditch WinRAR and embrace tools built for Linux, here's a rundown of the best native archive managers you should try.