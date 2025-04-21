news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 21, 2025



Louis-Philippe Véronneau - One last Bookworm for the road — report from the Montreal 2025 BSP

This report for the Bug Squashing Party we held in Montreal on March 28-29th is very late ... but better late then never? We're now at our fifth BSP in a row1, which is both nice and somewhat terrifying.

Have I really been around for five Debian releases already? Geez...

This year, around 13 different people showed up, including some brand new folks! All in all, we ended up working on 77 bugs, 61 of which have since been closed.

This is somewhat skewed by the large number of Lintian bugs I closed by merging and releasing the very many patches submitted by Maytham Alsudany (hello Maytham!), but that was still work :D