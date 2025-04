news

I love the Kate Text editor. I use it for pretty much all the programming projects I do. Kate has been around for long time now, about 20 years! At least earliest blog post for it I could find was written in 2004.

I wanted to go over my workflow with it, why I like it so much and hopefully get more people to try it out.