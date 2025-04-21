Linux 6.15-rc3 Released

There's absolutely nothing of huge note here as far as I can tell. Just a fair number of small fixes all over the place - the biggest changes are to fix some ublk driver issues, and the related selftests for same. The rest is generally one- or few-lines.

So everything looks fine, and while the merge window was fairly big, that doesn't seem to have resulted in any particular pain. At least so far. Knock wood.

So a happy Easter Sunday to everybody (or a regular Sunday in case you don't care, and don't do the "eat odd traditional Finnish foods" like we do here in our family).

Because regardless of whether you observe the day or not, now you can download a fresh new release candidate, and that's always cause for celebration, isn't it? Even if it's the regularly scheduled every-Sunday-afternoon-like-clockwork-unless-Linus-forgets kind of thing.

Linus