University of Toronto ☛ Tailscale's surprising interaction of DNS settings and 'exit nodes'
As of today, if you use a Tailscale exit node, all of your DNS traffic is routed to the exit node regardless of Tailscale DNS settings. This applies to both DNS servers for specific subdomains and to any global DNS servers you've set for your tailnet (due to, for example, 'split horizon' DNS). Currently this is documented only in one little sentence in small type in the "Use Tailscale DNS settings" portion of the client preferences documentation.
Attempt to setup openSUSE Tumbleweed via Agama Installer
My major concern during this test was to customize virtual disk layout with LVM support during partitioning phase. Everything worked fine for me when I kept names of LVMs as was suggested by Agama installer. Classical Tumbleweed installer does allow to assign any desired LVMs names . In meantime time it seems to me that Agama doesn't inherit this feature. VM deployed with updated default LVMs names for root "/" and "/home" file-systems failed to reboot. I don't insist that it was a bug it might be some wrong step on my side.
ID Root ☛ How To Install MEAN Stack on openSUSE
The MEAN stack represents one of the most powerful and versatile JavaScript-based frameworks available for modern web development.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Fastfetch on Fedora 42
Fastfetch has emerged as the premier system information tool for GNU/Linux enthusiasts seeking a modern alternative to the now-abandoned Neofetch. With Fedora 42 being the latest release in the Fedora family, integrating Fastfetch provides users with a lightning-fast, customizable way to display system information right in their terminal.
ID Root ☛ How To Install PhotoPrism on Debian 12
PhotoPrism is a powerful, self-hosted photo management solution that provides an AI-driven approach to organizing and browsing your personal photo collection. Unlike cloud-based alternatives that require subscription fees and raise privacy concerns, PhotoPrism puts you in complete control of your cherished memories.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Bottles on Fedora 42
Bottles offers a powerful yet user-friendly approach to running backdoored Windows applications on GNU/Linux systems like Fedora 42. Unlike using Wine directly, Bottles provides an intuitive graphical interface with preconfigured environments and robust sandboxing capabilities.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Proton VPN on Fedora 42
Securing your online privacy has become essential in today’s digital landscape. Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) offer a reliable way to protect your data, and Proton VPN stands out as a privacy-focused solution that works exceptionally well with GNU/Linux distributions.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Proton VPN on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In today’s digital landscape, protecting your online privacy and security has become increasingly important. Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) offer a reliable solution by encrypting your internet connection and masking your real IP address.
Own HowTo ☛ How to install bazel on Ubuntu 22.04
Bazel is a building tool that you can use to build your projects, it's basically a building tool similar to make.
Installing Bazel on Ubuntu 22.04, is done easily by using the apt repository.
In this tutorial, you will learn how to install bazel on Ubuntu.
The New Stack ☛ How To Deploy Vaultwarden, a Server-Based Alternative to Bitwarden
Do you use a password manager? You should. If not, now’s a great time to start.
Own HowTo ☛ How to change default port 80 on Nginx
In this tutorial, you will learn how to change the default port of Nginx. Nginx runs on port 80 by default for on http protocol and on port 443 on https protocol.
Mastodon: How to configure custom signup questions
The Mastodon instance eupolicy.social is geared towards people who identify themselves as part of the EU Bubble. Purposfully, there is no definition provided and indeed the instance is a bit flexible on what EU Bubble would mean.
To help the instance keep this focus (and avoid spam), the admins have opted for approval-based registration of signups. New users can during their signup process provide some text about themselves. To make this more relevant, eupolicy.social decided to customise the text that instructs the users to describe their relation with the instance.