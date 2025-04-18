Games: Godot, SteamOS, and More

news
Bryan Lunduke ☛ Godot Game Engine Discord Adds Mandatory "Consent to Being Recorded" for Audio Chats
Remember when the Godot Game Engine mass banned Conservatives from their project?
GamingOnLinux ☛ Grab some great stuff for Steam Deck / Linux from Prime Gaming for April 17th
Here's the new up to date list of games available on Amazon Prime Gaming for April 17th, and what compatibility you can expect for Linux / SteamOS and Steam Deck. An easy way to build up your gaming collection with these games coming as part of your Amazon Prime subscription.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Get some great Metroidvania games in this Humble Bundle
Time to Return To Metroidvania with this new Humble Bundle, with 8 great games for cheaps. Here's how they'll run on Linux / Steam Deck.
GamingOnLinux ☛ The Last of Us Part II Remastered v1.2 fixes "excessive jitter" with Frame Generation on Steam Deck
The Last of Us Part II Remastered has been updated with another major patch version 1.2, which brings quite a few essential fixes along with a performance improvement for players on Steam Deck.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Arcade-inspired rally-driving experience #DRIVE Rally 1.0 is out now
With the hashtag that is actually part of the name, #DRIVE Rally has properly launched out of Early Access with the 1.0 release now available. It arrives with Native Linux support and it's Steam Deck Verified.
GamingOnLinux ☛ SteamOS alternative Bazzite Linux 42 brings Beta support for the MSI Claw handhelds and lots of other improvements
Building on top of the latest Fedora 42 release, Bazzite 42 is out now for this increasingly popular SteamOS-like option to put on your handhelds, desktops and more.