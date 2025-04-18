news
Mesa 25.0.4 Released
Mesa 25.0.4 Release Notes / 2025-04-17
Mesa 25.0.4 is a bug fix release which fixes bugs found since the 25.0.3 release.
Mesa 25.0.4 implements the OpenGL 4.6 API, but the version reported by glGetString(GL_VERSION) or glGetIntegerv(GL_MAJOR_VERSION) / glGetIntegerv(GL_MINOR_VERSION) depends on the particular driver being used. Some drivers don’t support all the features required in OpenGL 4.6. OpenGL 4.6 is only available if requested at context creation. Compatibility contexts may report a lower version depending on each driver.
Mesa 25.0.4 implements the Vulkan 1.4 API, but the version reported by the apiVersion property of the VkPhysicalDeviceProperties struct depends on the particular driver being used.
Mesa 25.0.4 bug-fix release out, plus the Mesa 25.1 feature update has a first release candidate
Developer Eric Engestrom announced the release of the latest Mesa 25.0.4 stable bug-fix release, and we're also closing in on the next feature release with Mesa 25.1 seeing a first release candidate for testing.