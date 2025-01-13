Hidden Files in Linux Explained
If you’re new to the world of Linux, you’ve probably encountered the term “hidden files” quite often. But why are they actually? Are they secrets, mistakes, or just forgotten relics of the system? Well, it’s none of the above. In fact, as you will see below, they are something quite simple.
In this article, we’ll unravel the mystery of hidden files in Linux. We’ll cover what they are, how to find them, and why you shouldn’t just delete them all willy-nilly (seriously, don’t do that) because they perform important functions – otherwise, they wouldn’t be hidden, would they?