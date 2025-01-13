Enlightenment 0.27 Desktop Environment Released
Quoting: Enlightenment 0.27 Desktop Environment Released —
After more than a year in making after its previous 0.26 release, the lightweight modular desktop environment and compositing window manager Enlightenment has just rolled out its latest version, 0.27.
Debuting an impressive 28 years ago—yes, that’s right, when GNOME or KDE didn’t exist yet—this project is one of the oldest still maintained open-source, desktop-focused endeavors. Remarkably, it continues to be actively developed, largely thanks to its original creator, Carsten Haitzler.