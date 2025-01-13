MX Linux 23.5 Brings Debian 12.9 and Xfce 4.20
Quoting: MX Linux 23.5 Brings Debian 12.9 and Xfce 4.20 —
MX Linux has officially released MX Linux 23.5 “Libretto,” marking the fifth refresh of the MX-23 series, introducing a wealth of bug fixes, kernel updates, and application enhancements since the original MX-23 launch.
Building upon the foundation of Debian 12.9, the new release incorporates all the latest updates from both the Debian and MX repositories.
Perhaps the most striking update is the arrival of Xfce 4.20 in the main repositories. This long-awaited release brings a host of visual and performance enhancements for Xfce-based editions, including the Pi respin, thereby delivering a smoother, more polished desktop environment.