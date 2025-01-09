KDE Frameworks 6.10 Adds Support for Converting Between “Rack Units” in KRunner

posted by Marius Nestor on Jan 09, 2025



KDE Frameworks 6.10 continues the monthly KDE Frameworks releases with new features like support for KRunner and KRunner-powered search fields to convert between “rack units” and other units of length, and a new Breeze open-link icon with the typical “arrow pointing out of the corner of a square” appearance.

The Breeze icon theme has been updated in this release with new icons for the PCManFM-Qt file manager used by the LXQt desktop environment and for Snap packages. Moreover, this release re-adds DDS plugin support (now enabled by default), and optimizes kill lines for a large number of cursors in the KTextEditor text editor.

