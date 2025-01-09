KDE Frameworks 6.10 Adds Support for Converting Between “Rack Units” in KRunner
KDE Frameworks 6.10 continues the monthly KDE Frameworks releases with new features like support for KRunner and KRunner-powered search fields to convert between “rack units” and other units of length, and a new Breeze open-link icon with the typical “arrow pointing out of the corner of a square” appearance.
The Breeze icon theme has been updated in this release with new icons for the PCManFM-Qt file manager used by the LXQt desktop environment and for Snap packages. Moreover, this release re-adds DDS plugin support (now enabled by default), and optimizes kill lines for a large number of cursors in the KTextEditor text editor.