posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 02, 2025



Quoting: Why I'm Not Sold on Linux Tiling Window Managers —

Tiiling window managers have attracted dedicated Linux users because they offer keyboard-heavy workflows and maximize screen space. I can see the appeal of keeping my finger on the keyboard as a writer. The main reason that I stick with standard stacking window manager is that I'm not that obsessed with optimizing every last pixel. I tend to only have a few windows open, such as a terminal, browser, or Spotify.

Of those apps, I tend to focus on one at a time. While computers are good at multitasking, I would much rather concentrate on the task at hand. For these reasons, I prefer to visually reduce the focus on the other stuff that I might need to come back to. I can either keep the thing I'm working on at the top and click into another window when I need to.

A tiled window manager would probably just distract me with things that I could see and be tempted to jump to.