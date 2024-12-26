By default, DShield Honeypots [1] collect firewall, web and cowrie (telnet/ssh) [2] data and log them on the local filesystem. A subset of this data is reported to the SANS Internet Storm Center (ISC) where it can be used by anyone [3]. A common question that comes up from new users is whether there is any benefit to collecting PCAP data from the honeypots if the active services are already being logged. One example I often give of a useful benefit of having PCAPs is HTTP POST data. This data is not currently captured within the web honeypot logs, but can be seen within the PCAP data.