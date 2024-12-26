today's howtos
-
SANS ☛ Capturing Honeypot Data Beyond the Logs
By default, DShield Honeypots [1] collect firewall, web and cowrie (telnet/ssh) [2] data and log them on the local filesystem. A subset of this data is reported to the SANS Internet Storm Center (ISC) where it can be used by anyone [3]. A common question that comes up from new users is whether there is any benefit to collecting PCAP data from the honeypots if the active services are already being logged. One example I often give of a useful benefit of having PCAPs is HTTP POST data. This data is not currently captured within the web honeypot logs, but can be seen within the PCAP data.
-
Data Swamp ☛ Systemd journald cheatsheet
This blog post is part of a series that will be about Systemd ecosystem, today's focus is on journaling.
-
Barry Kauler ☛ Fixed bug Daedalus container in Easy Daedalus
This bug should have been glaringly obvious, before Easy Daedalus 6.5 got released. But somehow missed it. This is partly due to Easy Daedalus being new, and my attention is divided between Scarthgap and Daedalus (and mostly I'm working on Scarthgap).
-
RoseHosting ☛ How to Install WordPress with LEMP on Ubuntu 24.04
This tutorial is about installing WordPress with the LEMP stack on Ubuntu 24.04.
-
How to Install Zabbix Server AlmaLinux 9 or Rocky Linux
There are several enterprise-class open-source tools for monitoring systems or server infrastructure in real-time, and Zabbix is one of them. It is a monitoring tool that can provide real-time insights into your infrastructure. Whether you’re monitoring servers, networks, or applications, Zabbix offers a centralized platform for efficient management.
-
Linux Hint ☛ How to Install ZSH shell on Rocky Linux
Unlock the full potential of your command line on Rocky GNU/Linux by installing Zsh. Known for its rich customization and productivity features, this guide walks you through making Zsh your new shell. Experience enhanced auto-completion, plugins, and more, turning your terminal into a powerhouse.
-
dwaves.de ☛ gnu linux how to multi core using all cores cpu benchmark plus OpenGL GPU benchmark (glmark the one with the horse)
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install OpenLDAP on Fedora 41
OpenLDAP is a powerful open-source implementation of the Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP). It serves as a centralized directory service, allowing organizations to manage user authentication and authorization efficiently.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install FFmpeg on CentOS Stream 10
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install FFmpeg on CentOS Stream 10. FFmpeg is a powerful open-source software suite that enables users to record, convert, and stream audio and video files.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install OpenSearch on AlmaLinux 9
OpenSearch is a fork of Elasticsearch and Kibana, offering a feature-rich alternative for data analysis and visualization. It’s designed to be scalable, secure, and highly customizable, making it an excellent choice for businesses of all sizes. AlmaLinux 9, a stable and enterprise-ready GNU/Linux distribution, provides an ideal environment for running OpenSearch.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install WordPress on CentOS Stream 10
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install WordPress on CentOS Stream 10. WordPress, the world’s most popular content management system, powers over 40% of all websites on the internet.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Redis on CentOS Stream 10
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Redis on CentOS Stream 10. Redis, an open-source, in-memory data structure store, has become an essential tool for modern web applications. Its versatility as a database, cache, and message broker makes it a popular choice among developers.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install OnlyOffice on Fedora 41
OnlyOffice is a powerful and versatile office suite that offers compatibility with Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Office formats and provides a range of collaborative features. For Fedora 41 users looking to enhance their productivity, installing OnlyOffice can be a game-changer.
-