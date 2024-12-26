WordPress vs Web Builders and Microsoft VC-backed Parasite (WP Engine) granted preliminary injunction in WordPress case

Since we last looked at the WordPress dispute, WP Engine has sought a preliminary injunction against Automattic and its founder Matt Mullenweg to restore its access to WordPress.org, and more. The judge in the case granted a preliminary injunction on December 10. The case is, of course, of interest to users and developers working with WordPress—but it may also have implications for other open-source projects well beyond the WordPress community.

To briefly recap: in September, Mullenweg began complaining publicly that WP Engine was not contributing enough to the WordPress project. Further, he claimed that WP Engine was infringing on WordPress trademarks, which are held by the WordPress Foundation but exclusively licensed to Automattic. He demanded that WP Engine pay a royalty, in the neighborhood of 8% its $400 million annual revenue, or $32 million a year.

WP Engine did not go along with his demand. The companies traded cease‑and‑desist letters, and then WP Engine filed a 62‑page complaint against Automattic and Mullenweg in October. Since then, Mullenweg has escalated the use of commercial and community resources at his disposal to retaliate against WP Engine, its employees, and those expressing dissent too loudly in WordPress's community Slack instance. WP Engine's access—and therefore its customers' access—to WordPress.org has been blocked, which means they can no longer receive WordPress or plugin updates directly.

Mullenweg also orchestrated a fork of WP Engine's Advanced Custom Fields (ACF) plugin, calling it Secure Custom Fields (SCF), on the pretext of correcting a security vulnerability. Forking is fair game, as the plugin is licensed under the GPLv2. However, SCF was also slotted into ACF's directory listing on WordPress.org, making it seem like SCF had been the plugin all along. Even the reviews for ACF were left in place. Users of the plugin that received updates directly from WordPress.org found it silently replaced with the fork.

Ultimately, WP Engine asked Northern California United States District Court judge Araceli Martínez‑Olguín for a preliminary injunction against Mullenweg and Automattic, arguing that it would suffer irreparable harm if the defendants were allowed to continue acting to damage its business until trial. The company asked the court to compel the defendants to reactivate its employees' login credentials, return control of the Advanced Custom Fields (ACF) plugin in the WordPress.org directory, and other remedies. The hearing for the injunction was held on November 26. Blogger Samuel Sidler has posted an unofficial transcript of the hearing.