Open Hardware and Retro: Raspberry Pi, Commodore, and More
Hackaday ☛ Open Source Multimeter Raises The Bar For DIY Tools
Whether you only dabble in electronics as a hobby or it’s your full-time job, there are few tools as indispensable as the multimeter. In fact, we’d be willing to bet nearly everyone reading this site owns at least one of them. But as common and mindbogglingly useful as they may be, they aren’t perfect. Even the high-end models will invariably have some annoyance that only reveals itself once you become intimately acquainted with it.
CNX Software ☛ Sonata v1.0 RISC-V platform combines AMD Artix-7 FPGA and Raspberry Pi RP2040 MCU, features CHERIoT technology for secure embedded systems
lowRISC has released Sonata v1.0, a stable platform developed under the Sunburst project. Designed for embedded systems engineers, Sonata supports CHERIoT technology, enabling features like compartmentalization and enhanced memory safety. It provides a reliable foundation for building secure embedded systems. CHERIoT is a security-focused technology built on lowRISC’s RISC-V Ibex core, based on CHERI research from the University of Cambridge and SRI International.
The Register UK ☛ Former NSA cyberspy's not-so-secret hobby – Xmas light hacks
Next year, at the last Shmoocon, Joyce will reprise his talk and offer updates on how to turn your house into a light show that will either delight, or irritate, the neighbors. He spoke to The Register ahead of time to explain the hobby.
Deseret Media ☛ Have You Seen This? Dallas mansion goes viral for Christmas light show
Some neighbors told station KCEN in Texas that it has taken them up to an hour to make their way through the heavy traffic on their street to get home. Dallas police have been called to help maintain traffic flow.
In addition to the traffic, some neighbors say the lights themselves are a nuisance. At least one neighbor has resorted to turning on the sprinklers in their yard to coincide with the lights in an effort to get people off of their lawn.
Raspberry Pi ☛ Did you dream of a Raspberry Pi Christmas?
There are full instructions on how everything works if you know where to look. Our fancy documentation site holds the keys to all of your computing dreams.
For beginners, I recommend our ‘Getting started’ guide as your entry point.
Old VCR ☛ A mostly merry Southern Hemisphere Commodore Christmas
So they brought over, in their original boxes, a Commodore 128D (PAL) with Commodore 1802 monitor, Commodore MPS-1250 dot matrix printer and a separate box of magazines, circulars and boxed software. Let's fire it up!
CNX Software ☛ Synaptics SYN20708 low-power IoT SoC features Bluetooth, Zigbee, Thread, Matter, and advanced coexistence
Synaptics has recently introduced the SYN20708 low-power IoT SoC designed to handle simultaneous Bluetooth 5.4 Classic/Low Energy and IEEE 802.15.4 radios with Zigbee, Thread, and Matter protocols. The SoC integrates power and low-noise amplifiers and two separate radios enable simultaneous multiprotocol operations. The SoC is based on a 160 MHz Arm Cortex-M4 processor with user-accessible OTP memory for configuration.