posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 24, 2024



Quoting: The Linux log files you should know and how to use them | ZDNET —

Log files. They're there for a reason -- to keep track of what goes on behind the velvet curtain of your operating system. When things go wrong, entries are added to those log files, so you can view them and troubleshoot what's happening. Even when something goes right, valuable information might be tacked onto the end of that log file, which can also be useful.

The thing is, Linux keeps a lot of log files. Some are useful to users, while others might not be so helpful. Many apps also install their own log files, so you can troubleshoot a single app.

But which log files should you pay attention to, and what are they for? Let's dive in and unpack this.