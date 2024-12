posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 24, 2024



Quoting: Debian Mirrors Hierarchy —

After finding AlmaLinux sync capacity is around 140Gbps at Tier 0 (or Tier 1, however you look at it), I wanted to find source and hierarchy in Debian mirroring systems.

There are two main types of mirrors in Debian - Debian package mirrors (for package installs and updates) and Debian CD mirrors (for ISO and others medias). Let’s talk about package mirrors (and it’s hierarchy) first.