Audiocasts/Shows: 'Linux' Foundation Divesting/Exiting Linux, ODROID and Chill, and GNU World Order

The M5PaperS3 is a low-power e-ink development kit built around the ESP32-S3 microcontroller. This lightweight device features a 3.7V 1800mAh LiPo battery and a MicroSD card slot, designed for use in applications such as IoT monitoring, smart home systems, electronic labeling, and data logging.

lowRISC has released Sonata v1.0, the first stable and long-term iteration of its platform under the Sunburst project. Funded by DSbD and UKRI, Sonata is designed for embedded systems engineers to implement CHERIoT technology, enabling compartmentalization and enhanced memory safety.

Powered by Linux kernel 6.12 LTS, CentOS Stream 10 introduces Valkey (v7.2) as a replacement for Redis, drops XOrg Server support as Wayland is now used as the default display stack with Xwayland as a compatibility layer for running legacy X11 apps, and GNOME 47 “Denver” as the default desktop environment.

KDE Frameworks 6.9 continues the monthly KDE Frameworks releases with new features like the ability to convert to and from the CFP franc currency in KRunner-powered searches, a distinct Breeze icon for the Shortcuts page in System Settings, an improved Breeze icon on password dialogs, and a new symbolic icon for Wine.