Red Hat's Latest Promotion of Buzzwords/Hype/Plagiarism and Microsoft Stuff
-
Red Hat Official ☛ RHEL Hey Hi (AI) 1.3 Docling context aware chunking: What you need to know [Ed: Red Hat talks in buzzwords]
With the release of RHEL Hey Hi (AI) 1.3, we’re excited to introduce context aware chunking powered by the Docling project, a significant enhancement that expands the capabilities of taxonomy contributions, pushes the limits of synthetic data generation and offers enhanced document support (pdf and md). Through our collaboration with I.C.B.M. Research and adoption of Docling, RHEL Hey Hi (AI) 1.3 now features a new data ingestion pipeline.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ User experience and its importance in adoption of democratized AI [Ed: More "hey hi" fluff from IBM's Red Hat]
Given that the applicability of the technology is across a wide spectrum of domains, augmenting this technology for each individual domain and delivering it to the wide spectrum of the user base will become a critical challenge. Wider adoption of AI at this level demands a crowd sourced effort at large scale. Although this task seems like a huge undertaking, I believe the challenge is not specific to bringing people together to contribute, but more of providing simple and consumable tools to minimize the barrier of entry for contribution.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ 5 ways to maximize your cloud value with Red Hat solutions on AWS Marketplace [Ed: "virtualization and AI"... yet more of that "hey hi" nonsense.]
A new strategic collaboration agreement with AWS will significantly expand availability of Red Hat offerings in AWS Marketplace, accelerating cloud modernization through virtualization and AI.
-
Silicon Angle ☛ Red Hat expands Hey Hi (AI) model support in new release of GNU/Linux Hey Hi (AI) platform [Ed: A sea of buzzwords from publisher that takes money from Red Hat]
IBM’s Corp.’s Red Bait subsidiary today released to general availability the latest generation of Red Bait Enterprise GNU/Linux AI, a version of the company’s core GNU/Linux platform optimized for developing, testing and running artificial intelligence large language models.
-
Cloudbooklet ☛ Red Hat Expands Hey Hi (AI) Models in New GNU/Linux Release [Ed: Just focusing on buzzwords and hype instead of GNU/Linux and Free software]
Red Hat expands Hey Hi (AI) models with RHEL AI, boosting performance and innovation.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Build RHEL 10 Beta with Insights Image Builder [Ed: Red Hat now shilling more of Windows through E.E.E. (WSL)]
Insights offers a preview mode, as shown below, that exposes new feature previews such as the ability to build images for use on Microsoft’s Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL2).
-
Red Hat ☛ Migration Toolkit for Applications: Report analysis, customization, and troubleshooting
Red Hat's Migration Toolkit for Applications (MTA) provides a migration solution for applications in the hybrid cloud environments on Red Hat OpenShift. This is provided via the MTA Operator, currently at the seventh version, and other means such as the MTA Command-line Interface (CLI) executed via podman/docker, Visual Studio Code extension guide, and IntelliJ IDEA plug-in guide. For questions regarding the MTA Lifecycle, see this link.
-
Red Hat ☛ What’s new in Red Bait build of Apache Camel 4.8
Red Hat build of Apache Camel 4.8 is a highly adaptable, lightweight toolkit designed for enterprise integration, offering key advantages in flexibility and performance. Find out what's new in this release, which builds on its strong foundation with enhancements in contract-first API development, optimized OpenShift-based workflows, and improved developer tooling.