Mozilla Leftovers

Launching Thunderbird for Android has been an important step in extending the Thunderbird ecosystem to mobile users. The release went smoothly, with no hiccups during the Play Store review process, allowing us to deliver the app to you right on schedule.

Since its launch a month ago, the response has been incredible. Hundreds of thousands of users have downloaded Thunderbird for Android, offering encouragement and thoughtful feedback. We’ve also seen an influx of contributors stepping up to make their mark on the project, with around twenty people making their first contribution to the Thunderbird for Android and K-9 Mail repository since 8.0b1. Their efforts, along with your support, continue to inspire us every day.