Mozilla Leftovers
Mozilla ☛ Mozilla welcomes new executive team members [Ed: No Web experience whatsoever, only some typical MBA; Girish Rao is at least technical]
Mozilla ☛ Jay-Ann Lopez, founder of Black Girl Gamers, on creating safe spaces in gaming [Ed: Mozilla's marketing strategy in recent years focuses on face issues instead of technical matters]
Here at Mozilla, we are the first to admit the internet isn’t perfect, but we know the internet is pretty darn magical. The internet opens up doors and opportunities, allows for human connection, and lets everyone find where they belong — their corners of the internet. We all have an internet story worth sharing. In My Corner Of The Internet, we talk with people about the online spaces they can’t get enough of, the sites and forums that shaped them, and what reclaiming the internet really looks like.
Thunderbird ☛ Thunderbird for Android November 2024 Progress Report - The Thunderbird Blog
Launching Thunderbird for Android has been an important step in extending the Thunderbird ecosystem to mobile users. The release went smoothly, with no hiccups during the Play Store review process, allowing us to deliver the app to you right on schedule.
Since its launch a month ago, the response has been incredible. Hundreds of thousands of users have downloaded Thunderbird for Android, offering encouragement and thoughtful feedback. We’ve also seen an influx of contributors stepping up to make their mark on the project, with around twenty people making their first contribution to the Thunderbird for Android and K-9 Mail repository since 8.0b1. Their efforts, along with your support, continue to inspire us every day.
Servo (Linux Foundation) ☛ This month in Servo: :is(), :where(), grid layout, parallel flexbox, and more! [Ed: Servo is outsourced to proprietary prison run by Microsoft, so it cannot be taken too seriously]
Plus shadow DOM buffs, smaller binaries, and new SubtleCrypto algorithms (HMAC, AES-GCM, AES-KW, PBKDF2).