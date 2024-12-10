Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged, This Week in Linux, Late Night Linux, The Cybershow, The Law Bytes Podcast
-
Jupiter Broadcasting ☛ Chris' Netboot Nonsense | LINUX Unplugged 592
USB thumb drives are old and busted. No hard drive? No problem. Need a quick system rescue or work in another distro for the day? Easy.
-
Tux Digital ☛ This Week in Linux 289: Cinnamon Desktop, COSMIC Alpha 4, NixOS, Flathub LLC & more GNU/Linux news
This week in Linux, we have so many cool things to talk about. It’s kind of absurd. In fact, it’s so much, I had to skip a few things. I have enough for two episodes this week, and more, actually, there’s a little more than that.
-
00:56 Episode 400 Celebration for Destination Linux
02:25 Cinnamon 6.4 Desktop Released
07:36 Alpha 4 Update for COSMIC Desktop
11:00 NixOS 24.11 Released
13:39 Alpine GNU/Linux 3.21 Released
15:14 Flathub looking for form an LLC
19:59 KDE's Donation Notification seems to work
25:03 Humble Bundles for GNU/Linux Gamers
-
Late Night Linux – Episode 311
Whether you dual boot and why in Voice of the Masses, some of your feedback, Graham plays with an open source synth, and Danielle Foré tells us about the recent release of elementary OS 8.
-
The Cyber Show ☛ #035 | S4 | In The Chair | The Negotiator [Ed: The Cyber Show ☛ MP3 direct]
Dive into one of our most electrifying episodes of the series as Ed sits down with Jeff Wichman, Director of Incident Response aka Chief Negotiator, at Semperis. Get ready to uncover the gritty world of ransomware negotiations—the tactics, the stakes, and the high-stakes chess game that keeps hackers and defenders locked in a digital standoff.
-
Michael Geist ☛ The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 222: Robert Diab on Canadian Media’s Copyright Lawsuit Against OpenAI
Canada’s largest media companies came together recently to file a copyright monopoly infringement lawsuit against OpenAI, the owners of ChatGPT. I wrote about the suit, suggesting that the primary motivation behind the suit was likely the hope to kickstart settlement discussions with the hope of a licence.