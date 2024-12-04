posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 04, 2024



Quoting: December Steam Client Update Enhances Game Recording —

Valve has just rolled out a fresh update for the Steam client, which will be automatically downloaded for users. It addresses various issues, ensuring a smoother and more stable gaming experience for everyone. Here are the highlights.

In the general section, the Steam team has worked to enhance stability by fixing several rare crash issues in the client. For users who like to keep game-related notes, the developers had resolved a bug that occasionally reset game notes when spell-checking was toggled on or off.