posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 04, 2024



RustDesk 1.3.3 Introduces Mobile Clipboard Support

If you’re tired of paying for remote desktop tools, RustDesk might be your solution. Written in the Rust programming language (as the name suggests), it is an open-source, free alternative to TeamViewer, offering a flexible and powerful platform for remote control, file transfers, and more without the hefty price tag.

Its latest release, version 1.3.3, brings several updates and fixes to improve your remote desktop experience, enhancing usability and compatibility, particularly across mobile devices and multiple operating systems.