Ubuntu Touch OTA-7 Released for Linux Phones with PulseAudio Security Fixes

posted by Marius Nestor on Nov 29, 2024



This is a surprise release even for me because Ubuntu Touch OTA-6 arrived only three weeks ago, but UBports needed to quickly deliver fixes for two important security issues affecting the PulseAudio audio server in Ubuntu Touch, which could affect the user privacy.

The first issue could allow confined applications to remove the Trust Store permission system module from the PulseAudio server. Because of that, apps could access the phone’s microphone without the user knowing, amongst several other privileged actions.

Read on