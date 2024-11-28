Meet Ubuntu Studio, a Linux Distro & Software Toolbox for Creatives

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Nov 28, 2024



Ubuntu Studio is a Linux distribution with a specialized focus on content creation. As the name implies, this distribution is an official flavor of Ubuntu. Other popular Ubuntu flavors include Kubuntu and Xubuntu, which offer the KDE and XFCE desktops, respectively.

In the case of Ubuntu Studio, parts of the operating system itself have been tweaked to aid content creation, but that isn’t the main focus. Instead, it’s the pre-installed and configured software. While you can install these tools manually, configuring them could potentially take quite a bit of time and effort.

As is the case with many content-focused Linux distributions, a large portion of the focus is on low-latency audio, since this extends to video production as well. This also means that in addition to digital audio workstation (DAW) software and other audio production tools, you get useful utilities like JACK for routing audio between apps.