elementary OS 8 “Circe” Officially Released, Based on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS

posted by Marius Nestor on Nov 26, 2024



Based on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) and powered by Linux kernel 6.8, elementary OS 8 introduces a new Secure Session to ensure apps respect your privacy and require your consent, a brand new dock with productive multitasking and window management features, and PipeWire as the default media server.

elementary OS 8 also adds support for four new FreeDesktop.org portals, including Color Picker, Screenshot, Screencast, and Wallpaper, support for adjusting the run-time permissions for Flatpak apps in the Flatpak Permissions Store, along with out-of-the-box support for the Flathub application portal.

Read on