KDE: Criticism, KUserFeedback (KUF), and Microsoft Outsources
UX Insights (that we cannot get right now)
After the criticism in the last post about the limitations of KUserFeedback (KUF) for doing data-driven UX work — let’s get more detailed and constructive: [...]
Welcome to My Blog
Heyho together!
I am from now on writing my posts on Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub Pages. Apart from it being useful to keep my posts versioned using git, I had some issues with my previous blog.
The idea was to simply use write.as and publish a post from time to time. This worked well except for more than a month ago me wanting to do a post about my KRunner plugins. >