EasyOS Development Updates
-
Barry Kauler ☛ Share /files inside container
Working on enhancing running Daedalus in a container [...]
-
Barry Kauler ☛ Container session save fix
Easy Containers sure is overdue for some TLC! The guys are testing Daedalus running in a container, in Scarthgap, and reporting that changes to wallpaper and icons are not remembered.
It used to work, but when I introduced "run in RAM" instead of direct save to the storage media, container saving got broken. It has been broken for years.
-
Barry Kauler ☛ Remove network menu entries in container
Alfons sent me an email about this, requesting that many of the menu entries in the "Network" category are not appropriate in a container.