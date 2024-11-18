Shotcut 24.11 Open-Source Video Editor Released with Various Bug Fixes

posted by Marius Nestor on Nov 18, 2024



Shotcut 24.11 is only a bugfix release that addresses some issues reported by users from the Shotcut 24.10 and Shotcut 24.08 releases, including converting variable frame rate to constant, filtering in and out points when resizing transition by moving a clip, as well as lost Reframe keyframes during export.

The same goes for an issue that occurred in Shotcut 24.10 when moving video clips immediately after a transition beyond another clip and an issue from Shotcut 24.08 causing a bad output when using Export > From > Marker with subtitles.

