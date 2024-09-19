posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 19, 2024



GStreamer 1.24.8 Rolls Out with Bugs Fixes

GStreamer, a leading cross-platform and open-source multimedia framework, has announced the release of version 1.24.8, the latest update in the stable 1.24 series.

This update is designed to be a seamless transition from earlier versions, as it only contains bug fixes without introducing any breaking changes.

In the decodebin3 element, collection handling has been refined to address specific issues that users might have encountered. The encodebin component now correctly handles pad removal, which enhances smart rendering capabilities in “gst-editing-services.”

For those using glimagesink, an issue has been resolved where the viewport could not resize when the video size changed in caps. This fix ensures a smoother visual experience when dealing with dynamic video sizes.