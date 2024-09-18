Adafruit is set to enhance its Feather product line with the new Feather RP2350, featuring Raspberry Pi’s latest RP2350 chip. This upcoming board introduces a novel HSTX Port along with support for MicroPython and CircuitPython, making it accessible for both beginner and experienced developers.

The QBiX-ADNAN97-A1 is an industrial-grade computing system engineered for robust performance and reliability. Featuring a compact, fanless design, it supports a DDR5 memory system, SATA 3.0, and dual GbE LAN ports, ensuring robust wired connectivity.

CircuitDigest recently launched LiteWing on Kickstarter, a Wi-Fi-controlled mini drone powered by the ESP32 microcontroller. Designed for hobbyists and engineers, LiteWing offers a fully programmable DIY platform, providing an affordable entry into drone technology for both beginners and advanced users.