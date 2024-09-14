Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, RISC-V, and more
CNX Software ☛ Cytron IRIV IO Controller – A Raspberry Pi RP2350-based industrial I/O controller
Cytron IRIV IO Controller is an “Industrial Revolution 4.0” (or Industry 4.0) controller based on the Raspberry Pi RP2350 microcontroller that comes with an Ethernet port implemented through the W5500 chipset, and several isolated interfaces such as DI and DO up to 50V, two analog inputs, and RS232 and RS485 serial interfaces accessible through terminal blocks. Last year, the company introduced the Cytron IRIV PiControl industrial controller based on the Raspberry Pi CM4 module, and the IRIV IO Controller is a much cheaper solution using a subset of the features and a design that looks similar.
Arduino ☛ Repurposing an automatic train control unit as a car speedometer
Cars don’t have the benefit of rails for data transmission, so the Gray and Wilson recreated the functionality by using an Arduino to emulate the appropriate signal for the ATC unit to read. It has to communicate two data streams to the ATC unit: the speed limit and the vehicle’s current speed. The unit has a pretty standard-looking speedometer for the latter and uses small lights at intervals to indicate the former.
Gray and Wilson used a laptop with OpenStreetMap and the current GPS location to find the speed limit of the road their vehicle is on. It then tells the Arduino to set the corresponding speed limit light. The speedometer functionality, surprisingly, proved to be more challenging. The original plan was to use a Bluetooth OBD2 reader to pull the information directly from the car, but the adapter was very unreliable. They then tried to estimate the speed using GPS readings, but that was also unreliable and so they returned to the OB2 adapter.
Raspberry Pi ☛ How to use the Raspberry Pi Touch Display
The Raspberry Pi Touch Display is an LCD display that connects to the Raspberry Pi using the DSI connector. You can use both the Touch Display and an HDMI display output at the same time.
Olimex ☛ RVPC the open source hardware USD 1 Retro Style RiscV computer with VGA and PS2 keyboard and buzzer now play small games :)
Curtis Whitley (aka turbovega on Discord) was one of the few who didn’t give up and was keep trying different approaches. After months of hard work he got result – the impossible job done. The CH32V003 successfully displays VGA with 800×600 pixels resolution (mirrcale of it’s own as CH32V003 have only 2K of RAM) and even small game The Towers of Hanoi was written for it!
RVPC kits will be on our web for ordering next week.
Collabora ☛ First on the SIDO scene
As guests at the STMicroelectronics booth, Collabora will be demonstrating how the STM32MP2 chip is perfectly suited for enabling edge Hey Hi (AI) solutions in industrial environments.
Hackaday ☛ 2024 Tiny Games Contest: Neat PCB Business Card Was Inspired By The Arduboy
The humble business card is usually a small slip of cardboard with some basic contact details on it — but as hackers know, it can be so much more. [Marian] has provided us a great example in the form of his own digital business card, which doubles as a handheld game!
Hackaday ☛ Pulling Apart An Old Satellite Truck Tracker
Sometimes there’s nothing more rewarding than pulling apart an old piece of hardware of mysterious origin. [saveitforparts] does just that, and recently came across a curious satellite system from a surplus store. What else could he do, other than tear it down and try to get it humming?