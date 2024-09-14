Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, RISC-V, and more

Cars don’t have the benefit of rails for data transmission, so the Gray and Wilson recreated the functionality by using an Arduino to emulate the appropriate signal for the ATC unit to read. It has to communicate two data streams to the ATC unit: the speed limit and the vehicle’s current speed. The unit has a pretty standard-looking speedometer for the latter and uses small lights at intervals to indicate the former.

Gray and Wilson used a laptop with OpenStreetMap and the current GPS location to find the speed limit of the road their vehicle is on. It then tells the Arduino to set the corresponding speed limit light. The speedometer functionality, surprisingly, proved to be more challenging. The original plan was to use a Bluetooth OBD2 reader to pull the information directly from the car, but the adapter was very unreliable. They then tried to estimate the speed using GPS readings, but that was also unreliable and so they returned to the OB2 adapter.