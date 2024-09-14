antiX, Ubuntu, and GNOME
-
antiX
-
antiX Linux ☛ Monthly antiX Full snapshots
These snapshots are officially supported by the antiX devs. Many thanks to abc-nix. This is the announcement from abc-nix. What are these snapshots? Official antiX releases occur only once or twice a year, which may result in an outdated GNU/Linux system.
-
-
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
-
Ubuntu Fridge ☛ The Fridge: Ubuntu 22.04.5 LTS released
The Ubuntu team is pleased to announce the release of Ubuntu 22.04.5 LTS (Long-Term Support) for its Desktop, Server, and Cloud products, as well as other flavours of Ubuntu with long-term support.
Kubuntu 22.04.5 LTS, Ubuntu Budgie 22.04.5 LTS, Ubuntu MATE 22.04.5 LTS, Lubuntu 22.04.5 LTS, Ubuntu Kylin 22.04.5 LTS, Ubuntu Studio 22.04.5 LTS, and Xubuntu 22.04.5 LTS are also now available. More details can be found in their individual release notes (see ‘Official flavours’): [...]
-
UbuCon Asia 2024: My first ever conference!
“Heather, Heather, Heather; what did you do now!” and both me & Fenris started laughing with Till, as we’re discussing about the thunderbird snap during the conference dinner.
-
-
GNOME Desktop/GTK
-
GNOME ☛ Juan Pablo Ugarte: Introducing Casilda – A Wayland compositor widget!
I am pleased to introduce the first stable release of Casilda!
A simple Wayland compositor widget for Gtk 4 which can be used to embed other processes windows in your Gtk 4 application.
It was originally created for Cambalache‘s workspace using wlroots, a modular library to create Wayland compositors.
-