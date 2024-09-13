Free Software Leftovers and More
-
Peter 'CzP' Czanik ☛ The syslog-ng Insider 2024-09: documentation; TRANSPORT macro; rolling RPMs
The September syslog-ng newsletter is now on-line: [...]
-
Peter Czanik: The syslog-ng Insider 2024-09: documentation; TRANSPORT macro; rolling RPMs
-
Web Browsers
-
Chromium
-
Barry Kauler ☛ Chromium 128.0.6613.119 compiled in OE
EasyOS 6.3 has Chromium version 127.0.6533.99. Have just now finished compiling 128.0.6613.119 in OpenEmbedded/Yocto, which will be in the next release of Easy.
Just now looked at the "meta-chromium" site, and see that Max has just built Chromium 128.0.6613.137: [...]
-
-
Mozilla
-
The Servo Blog: Building a browser using Servo as a web engine!
As a web engine, Servo primarily handles everything around scripting and layout. For embedding use cases, the Tauri community experimented with adding a new Servo backend, but Servo can also be used to build a browser.
-
-
-
Databases
-
Leon Mika ☛ Select Fun From PostgreSQL
Using PostgreSQL these last few months reminds me of just how much fun it is to work with a relational database. DynamoDB is very capable, but I wouldn’t call it fun. It’s kinda boring, actually. Not that that’s a bad thing: one could argue that “boring” is what you want from a database.
Working with PostgreSQL, on the other hand, has been fun. There’s no better word to describe it. It’s been quite enjoyable designing new tables and writing SQL statements.
-
-
Licensing / Legal
-
Yaak ☛ Yaak Is Now Open Source
The main theme was that open source doesn't mean open contribution. You can still get most of the benefits by simply making the code public: [...]
-
Openwashing
-
Open Source Initiative ☛ Copyright law makes a case for requiring data information rather than open datasets for Open Source AI [Ed: Microsoft front group, which helps lobby for Microsoft GPL violations, pretends to be some sort of authority on the matter. Simon Phipps is too smart to fall for it. It's fair to assume someone in the Board was partly responsible for influencing him into accepting Microsoft bribes, in effect selling out. The sellout of the OSI is now irreversible.]
When we look at applying Open Source principles to the subject of AI, copyright monopoly law comes into play, especially for the topic of training data access.
-
-
-
Programming/Development
-
Jussi Pakkanen ☛ Jussi Pakkanen: On M and S Type Processes in Software Development
I wrote a post about so called "M type" and "S type" processes in software development. Unfortunately it discusses the concept of human sexuality. Now, just to be sure, it does not have any of the "good stuff" as the kids might say. Nonetheless this blog is syndicated in places where such topics might be considered controversial or even unacceptable.
-
Python
-
Rlang ☛ Probabilistic Network Inference and Analysis in R and Python workshop
Join our workshop on Probabilistic Network Inference and Analysis in R and Python, which is a part of our workshops for Ukraine series!
-
-
Games
-
Boiling Steam ☛ New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients, including Shogun Showdown - 2024-09-11 Edition
Between 2024-09-04 and 2024-09-11 there were 22 New Steam games released with Native GNU/Linux clients. For reference, during the same time, there were 171 games released for backdoored Windows on Steam, so the GNU/Linux versions represent about 12.9 % of total released titles. If you are used to our weekly reports, you have probably noticed that this week is low in volume of newly released games. It’s not unusual to see two or three times more. So, this is a slow week on Steam. Nevertheless, what came out is actually very decent, as you will see below.
-
-
IBM
-