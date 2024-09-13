Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
Saudi Arabia and Its Footprint in X/Twitter
a massive proportion of pro-ISIS accounts in Twitter were operated from Saudi Arabia or by Saudi Arabians
Imposters Inheriting Institutions
Dealing with the "imposter syndrome"
Microsoft Has Infiltrated the OSI and Its Moles (Whom It Pays to Speak 'for' OSI) Control the Narrative
This is utterly grotesque
Links 12/09/2024: Apple Owes a Lot of Money, Repressions and Censorship of Activists Noted
Links for the day
Anniversaries Coming Up
Probably the funnest year of our lives, and definitely the most productive
In Europe, Vista 11 Grew Only 3% (Relative to Other Windows Versions) This Year
That's a huge problem for Microsoft
Google's YouTube Censorship Has Gotten a Lot Worse and Anti-scientific (for Commercial Reasons)
By today's standards, YouTube is not something RMS can (or would) use
Google Appears to Have Broken Every Single Instance of Invidious. It's a Wake-up Call, Please Stop Uploading Videos to YouTube.
Including videos of Free software events
[Meme] Video Uploads Improved
The tools are all in our self-hosted Git repository and the licence is, as usual, AGPLv3
Apple Event as Fine Example of the "IT" Circus
It's not clear if the enemy of Free software is a company like Apple is simply public ignorance that Apple keeps fostering
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
IRC Proceedings: Wednesday, September 11, 2024
IRC logs for Wednesday, September 11, 2024
Gemini Links 12/09/2024: Clean Island and VCFMW19
Links for the day
