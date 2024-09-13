Events: GNU Cauldron, OpenUK Awards, Akademy
-
FSF ☛ FSF Events: Pick up some Sourceware infrastructure tips and tricks with Ian Kelling at GNU Cauldron in Prague on September 16
-
Jonathan Riddell ☛ Jonathan Riddell: OpenUK Awards 2024
Our 5th annual Awards are open for nominations and our 2024 judges are waiting for your nominations! Hannah Foxwell, Jonathan Riddell, and Nicole Tandy will be selecting winners for 12 categories. ?
Nominations are now open until midnight UK, 8 September 2024.
-
K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
-
A Tale of Wine Labels and Open Source Contributions
At Akademy 2024, during my talk KDE to Make Wines I promised there would be a companion blog post focusing more on the technical details of what we did. This is the article in question.
This is a piece I also wrote for the enioka blog, so there is a French version available.
-