Programming and Hackable Hardware
Shell/Bash/CLI
Gabe Venberg ☛ The Modern CLI Renaissance
Once again, Id like to state that I am not advocating for shiny new tools because they are shiny and new. Likewise, I dont think the old tools are bad, nor does their age alone count against them. However, new tools have the opportunity to learn from their predecessors and build upon them. In this way, the new tools are a tribute to those tools that came before; a recognition of their strengths, an acknowledgement of their weaknesses.
Now, these new tools are not the be-all end-all of the command line interface. Just because this new generation of tools improve on the old ones, it does not mean they are themselves perfect. As we use these tools, we will become familiar with them, and we will discover their sharp edges, or their common usecase will change, or we develop a new usecase entirely. And when these things happen, we will develop yet another generation of tools, one further polished and adapted to new usecases.
Unix Men ☛ Bash String Comparison: Comparing Strings in Shell Scripts
String comparison is a crucial operation in bash scripting, essential for tasks ranging from simple conditional checks to complex text processing. This guide will explore various methods of comparing strings in bash, including equality checks, pattern matching, and lexicographical comparisons.
Unix Men ☛ Bash Increment Variable: Increment and Decrement Variables
Ensure variables are properly initialized to avoid unexpected behavior.
Unix Men ☛ Bash Functions in Shell Scripts
Functions are a powerful feature in bash scripting that allow you to encapsulate and reuse code. By breaking down your script into modular, self-contained functions, you can improve code organization, readability, and maintainability. This guide will explore the fundamentals of bash functions, including their syntax, usage, and best practices, empowering you to write more efficient and scalable shell scripts.
Unix Men ☛ Bash Comments: Enhance Script Readability
Comments are an essential aspect of writing clean, maintainable, and understandable bash scripts. They provide valuable insights into the code’s purpose, functionality, and logic, making it easier for both the original author and other developers to work with the script. This guide will explore the various types of bash comments, best practices, and how to effectively use them to improve your scripting skills.
Open Hardware/Modding
Raspberry Pi ☛ Adapting primary Computing resources for cultural responsiveness: Bringing in learners’ identity
Our research study shows how teachers can adapt Computing lessons to let students express aspects of their identity.
Raspberry Pi ☛ RP2350: the brains of Raspberry Pi Pico 2
On RP2040, in our low-power state, we’d get down to about 180 microamps in our dormant state with all clocks off. On RP2350 we can switch off power to a lot of the chip and get down to less than a tenth of that, which is going to be more useful for low-power applications, for example, where a device might spend a long time just waiting for input from a sensor.
Jon Seager ☛ Writing a Home Assistant Core Integration: Part 1
Back in March, my family and I moved into a new home. It’s a modern construction which came with solar panels (and associated inverter/battery storage), and uses an air source heat pump to heat the house with underfloor heating. Being a new renovation, nearly all of the appliances and components in the house have a form of [Internet] connectivity (some more useful than others!).
Since day 1, I’ve been hoping to consolidate all of the various applications, data feeds and functions into one single place. I’ve been a long-time listener to the Self Hosted podcast, which often extols the virtues of Home Assistant. I’ve got no prior experience with Home Assistant, but for the last three months I’ve been running it on my home server, with a collection of custom integrations and hacks that enable me to control the underfloor heating and solar inverter.
