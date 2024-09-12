Programming and Hackable Hardware

Once again, Id like to state that I am not advocating for shiny new tools because they are shiny and new. Likewise, I dont think the old tools are bad, nor does their age alone count against them. However, new tools have the opportunity to learn from their predecessors and build upon them. In this way, the new tools are a tribute to those tools that came before; a recognition of their strengths, an acknowledgement of their weaknesses.

Now, these new tools are not the be-all end-all of the command line interface. Just because this new generation of tools improve on the old ones, it does not mean they are themselves perfect. As we use these tools, we will become familiar with them, and we will discover their sharp edges, or their common usecase will change, or we develop a new usecase entirely. And when these things happen, we will develop yet another generation of tools, one further polished and adapted to new usecases.