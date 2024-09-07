posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 07, 2024



Quoting: #164 Updated Translations · This Week in GNOME —

For SSH repos ssh-agent will now be used by default. This makes it easier to use different keys with or without password protection. You can still configure a predefined ssh key in the settings.

It is now possible to use HTTPS repos with username and password. A userpass dialog will prompt for your credentials which can be stored in the gnome keyring. I was not able to test this feature myself, because I do not have access to a repository which allows HTTPS with password. But it seems to work.