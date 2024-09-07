Fedora / Red Hat / IBM Leftovers
Neowin ☛ Red Hat's RHEL Hey Hi (AI) promises to streamline generative Hey Hi (AI) for enterprise IT
The RHEL Hey Hi (AI) platform features Granite LLM models and aims to enhance generative AI's accessibility for enterprise IT.
Red Hat Official ☛ Sharing is caring: How to make the most of your GPUs part 2 - Multi-instance GPU
There is a set of assumptions for the development of this article: [...]
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Infra and RelEng Update – Week 36 2024
This is a weekly report from the I&R (Infrastructure & Release Engineering) Team. It also contains updates for CPE (Community Platform Engineering) Team as the CPE initiatives are in most cases tied to I&R work.
Tomas Tomecek: Using InstructLab in Log Detective
We are going to continue in the Log Detective series:
- Introducing Log Detective
- Running logdetective on Red Bait OpenShift Hey Hi (AI) with CUDA
- Running logdetective on an EC2 VM with CUDA
- Running logdetective service in containers with CUDA on EC2
Beyond End of Life: Securing Legacy Linux Systems Like CentOS 7
The lifecycle of software inevitably draws to a close, leaving many organizations grappling with the challenges of upgrading legacy systems. For Linux users, particularly those reliant on CentOS 7 and CentOS Stream 8, the recent end-of-life (EOL) dates have presented a daunting dilemma. The end of support means no more security updates, patches, or official assistance, which could leave systems vulnerable to attacks. This article explores the challenges associated with upgrading legacy Linux systems and explores viable alternatives for securing legacy Linux systems beyond their EOL.
ZDNet ☛ Red Hat unleashes Enterprise Linux AI - and it's truly useful
Many AI programs, despite all the hype, aren't that useful. On the other hand, Red Hat Enterprise Linux AI will help system administrators and developers alike.
Red Hat Enterprise Linux AI Now Generally Available for Enterprise AI Innovation in Production
This time we’ll start exploring using InstructLab in the Log Detective infrastructure.