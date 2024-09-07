Games: Retro, SteamOS, and More
Michał Sapka ☛ Retro games are PC games for me
Like with everything recently, I tend not to be interested at all in new games and rely on so-called “retro” gaming (I’m almost 40. I wonder if that’s related). Not that I play them, but there are other ways to relive them.
Joel Chrono ☛ My lost game saves
So, I have talked before about games I’ve played but never completed, many times I just stop for one reason or another, but I could still resume them if I really wanted to, I have the save files and no problem going back to them.
Tom's Hardware ☛ AMD's Z2 Extreme CPU for next-gen gaming handhelds will arrive in early 2025
AMD confirmed the arrival of the Z2 Extreme in early 2025 during a Q&A session at IFA 2024.
Tiny Glade: Minimum and recommended requirements for PC, Linux, and SteamOS
Tiny Glade, the absolutely gorgeous miniature-scene-building cozy game, releases on September 23. If you’re wondering if your PC can handle the game, the likelihood is that it can, but just to make sure, here are all the specs you need to know.
Forbes ☛ Does ‘Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2’ Run On Steam Deck?
Is Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 compatible with Steam Deck despite using anti-cheat? More importantly, how well does it run?
