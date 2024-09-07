Games: Retro, SteamOS, and More

Is Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 compatible with Steam Deck despite using anti-cheat? More importantly, how well does it run?

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is finally here for Gold and Ultra edition owners, and it’s been a painfully long wait for this sequel! If you’re gearing up to fight off the massive swarms of Tyranids on your Steam Deck, here’s what you need to know about compatibility and performance.