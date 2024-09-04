today's leftovers
Debian Family
DJ Adams ☛ Setting up a cache server for apt packages
Some notes on setting up an apt-cacher-ng based cache server for Debian apt packages in my home operations ("homeops") context, including a section on using SSL/TLS origin servers.
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
-
Ubuntu News ☛ Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 855
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 855 for the week of August 25 – 31, 2024.
IBM
-
Beta News ☛ Dell and Red Hat collaborate to bring Linux AI workloads to PowerEdge servers [Ed: Buzzwords galore]
Dell Technologies and Red Hat have announced a partnership to enhance open-source AI workloads by bringing Red Hat Enterprise Linux AI (RHEL AI) to Dell PowerEdge servers. This collaboration positions RHEL AI as a preferred platform for deploying AI applications on Dell’s PowerEdge R760xa servers.
RHEL AI, designed as an AI-optimized operating system, aims to help organizations more easily develop, test, and run large language models (LLMs) for enterprise applications. By validating RHEL AI for AI workloads on Dell hardware, this partnership seeks to simplify the implementation of AI strategies while scaling IT infrastructure.
Games
PCGamesN ☛ Is Black Ops 6 Steam Deck compatible?
Anti-cheat restrictions mean Valve's Linux-based handheld gaming PC won't run the new Call of Duty game unless you dual-boot the portable.
