Torvalds to Speak in Open Source Summit Europe 2024, Linux 6.12 Kernel Details
Computer Weekly ☛ What to expect from the Linux Foundation Open Source Summit Europe 2024
The Computer Weekly Developer Network is zoning in on the Linux Foundation Open Source Summit Europe 2024.
[...]
Key speakers include Linus Torvalds himself, simply listed as “creator” of Linux and Git.
WCCF Tech ☛ Intel Battlemage “Xe2” GPU Gets More Optimizations Ahead Of The Recent Pull Request For Linux 6.12 Kernel
The Battlemage "Xe2" GPUs look almost ready for the Linux operating system. With the upcoming Intel products, including Lunar Lake chips and the Battlemage-based discrete GPUs, the support for the Battlemage Graphics for Linux 6.12 is in the final stage. The final batch including the new changes, features, and improvements for the new hardware has now been submitted, which follows the recent pull request for the Lunar Lake and Battlemage Graphics for Linux 6.12 kernel.