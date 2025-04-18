news
Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
-
Links 17/04/2025: Calling Whistleblowers at Microsoft, Slop Doing More Harm Everywhere
Links for the day
-
Open Source Initiative (OSI) Privacy Fiasco in Detail: In Conclusion and Enforcement Action Proceeds Against OSI at the California Privacy Protection Agency (CPPA)
There's too much to cover in one single part
New
-
Links 17/04/2025: Russian Bot Farms Infect TikTok (Which US Government and SCOTUS Decided to Block January 19), US Hardware Stocks Crash Due to Tariffs
Links for the day
-
Gemini Links 17/04/2025: Sticking to Free Software, Smolnet, and Counting the Reals
Links for the day
-
When You Fail to Filter Your Clients You End Up SLAPPing Reporters on Behalf of Bad People From Microsoft in Another Continent
“American Psycho”
-
Links 17/04/2025: LayoffBot and Tesla Cheats Buyers
Links for the day
-
Gemnini Links 17/04/2025: Role of Language and Back to Mutt for E-mail
Links for the day
-
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
-
IRC Proceedings: Wednesday, April 16, 2025
IRC logs for Wednesday, April 16, 2025
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Thursday contains all the text.
Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):