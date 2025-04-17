news
LXQt 2.2 Desktop Environment Released with Many Wayland Improvements
LXQt 2.2 is here to further improve the Wayland session introduced in the LXQt 2.1 release with the ability to set the default compositor and the screen locker by distribution or system-wide, improved support for multi-monitor setups, and support for the latest stable versions of the supported Wayland compositors.
In addition, the LXQt Panel can now be configured per monitor when using the Wayland session, the drop-down QTerminal window has been improved under Wayland, monitor settings for kwin_wayland will now work if one or both screens are scaled, and there’s now a shortcut handler using D-Bus for defining global shortcuts under Wayland.