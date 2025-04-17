news
Tor Browser 14.5 Introduces Android Connection Assist
Quoting: Tor Browser 14.5 Introduces Android Connection Assist —
Tor Browser 14.5, an open-source, privacy‑focused web browser using layered “onion” routing to help you browse anonymously, has officially arrived and is now available for download from the Tor Project website. This latest stable release is built on Firefox 128.9.0esr and brings meaningful improvements for both desktop and mobile users.
The most striking new feature in this update is the introduction of Connection Assist for Android, which has already proven its worth on Linux, macOS, and Windows since version 11.5. What does it do? In short, when a direct connection fails, Connection Assist now automatically seeks out and tests alternative bridges on the user’s behalf.
Also here:
-
New Release: Tor Browser 14.5 | The Tor Project
To simplify this process and help more users connect to Tor, we released Connection Assist for Linux, macOS and Windows in Tor Browser 11.5. Subsequently, should Tor Browser fail to establish a direct connection to the Tor network, Connection Assist will offer to find and try bridges for you. But before this feature could be made available on Android, we had to embark on a multi-year effort to refactor our tor integration across each platform first. This project has now reached an important milestone, and we're proud to announce the release of Connection Assist for Android today.