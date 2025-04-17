news
GNOME 48.1 Desktop Is Out to Improve HDR Support and Fix Various Issues
GNOME 48.1 is here to add support to the Mutter window and composite manager to announce workspace changes to the screen reader and disable HDR (High Dynamic Range) support when using non-atomic (legacy) KMS drivers, along with the ability to fall back to the default color mode when an HDR monitor looses HDR capabilities.
GNOME Shell has also been updated in GNOME 48.1 with fixes for glitches in sliders, suspend/resume detection for time tracking, wrongly sized images when using fractional scaling, frozen cursors when using the magnifier in push mode, and the session button on the login screen after inputting the wrong password.