news
Linux laptop lagging? 5 simple ways to speed it up fast
Quoting: Linux laptop lagging? 5 simple ways to speed it up fast | ZDNET —
So, you've decided to jump to the Linux operating system, and a spare laptop is the best way to go. After installing the open-source operating system, you log in, start using it, and find it far easier than you thought.
You also find that Linux is running a bit slow.
I'm always surprised when that happens, because Linux is well-known as a very efficient OS. However, some hardware isn't quite up to the task of running modern desktop operating systems.
Fortunately, this is Linux we're talking about, so tweaking it to perform to your needs is not only possible but also not nearly as hard as you might think.
Let's get into the thick of things.