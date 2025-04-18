Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

news
It's FOSS ☛ FOSS Weekly #25.16: Ubuntu 25.04, Fedora 42, ParticleOS and a Lot More GNU/Linux Stuff
Grab an umbrella. It's raining new releases this week.
Open Source For U ☛ How Open Source LLMs are Shaping the Future of AI [Ed: Openwashing stupid hype around so-called (not!) Hey Hi (AI)]
Open Source Initiative ☛ Advance your career and organization with the CODE certification [Ed: The abusive OSI starts pushing meaningless papers, just like Microsoft LF. Microsoft's (salaried by Microsoft) Nick Vidal once again shows how OSI and LF aren't operating for what they're called after. ]
We're excited to highlight the Certified Open Source Developer for Enterprise (CODE) certification, led by the TODO Group and 'Linux' Foundation Training & Certification, with the Open Source Initiative (OSI) contributing as a supporting partner.
-
KDAB ☛ Qt World Summit and KDAB Training Day 2025
KDAB sponsors this year's Qt World Summit, offering a customer case presentation and two talks on the agenda.
Hackaday ☛ Supercon 2024: Exploring The Ocean With Open Source Hardware
If you had to guess, what do you think it would take to build an ocean-going buoy that could not only survive on its own without human intervention for more than two years, but return useful data the whole time? You’d probably assume such a feat would require beefy hardware, riding inside an expensive and relatively large watertight vessel of some type — and for good reason, the ocean is an unforgiving environment, and has sent far more robust hardware to the briny depths.
-
Document Foundation ☛ Annual Report 2024: The Document Foundation’s activities
The Document Foundation is the non-profit entity that coordinates the LibreOffice project and community.
FSF ☛ FSF Blogs: US Social Security Administration reverses freedom-impeding identity verification policy
In a win for free software activists, the United States Social
Security Administration reversed its policy plan that would require
using a freedom-disrespecting website or traveling to an in-person
office.
