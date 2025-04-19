FydeOS is a ChromiumOS Linux based distribution

news

FydeOS is a lightweight operating system that carries a Linux kernel, it is powered by browser platform and container technology. It is very similar to Google Chrome OS in use.

FydeOS is based on the open source project The Chromium Projects, which is modified and optimised to offer a more flexible user experience. FydeOS is a cloud-first operating system.

FydeOS comes with a minimalist design throughout with an intuitive user interface that looks familiar.